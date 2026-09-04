BC

Vancouver police charge 26-year officer in $3-million fraud case

Chief Steve Rai says 19 victims have been identified so far and more may come forward. Hours after the briefing, the Conservative Party of Surrey dropped the officer’s wife from its city council slate.
Kalwinder “Kal” Dosanjh, a 26-year Vancouver police constable and founder of the KidsPlay Youth Foundation, at a youth program.
Kalwinder “Kal” Dosanjh, a 26-year Vancouver police constable and founder of the KidsPlay Youth Foundation, at a youth program.CBC
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Vancouver Police
Bc Prosecution Service
Vancouver Police Department
Conservative Electors Association
Kalwinder Dosanjh
Kal Dosanjh
Sarbat Singh Kahlon
Steve Rai
Kids Play
Sandy Dosanjh
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