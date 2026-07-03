BC

Vancouver police warn of open liquor fines during FIFA World Cup even as public hard drug use remains prolific

Vancouver Police are cracking down on open alcohol during FIFA festivities — even pouring out drinks on Granville Street — while open hard drug use continues largely unchecked blocks away in the Downtown Eastside.
Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Vancouver's Downtown EastsidePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Vpd
Vancouver Police
Downtown Eastside
Hard Drugs
Alcohol Consumption
Fifa
FIFA World Cup 2026
FIFA Vancouver
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news