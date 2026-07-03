Vancouver police warn of open liquor fines during FIFA World Cup even as public hard drug use remains prolific

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Police Department is actively reminding the public that British Columbia’s liquor laws remain in force: no open alcohol consumption is allowed outside licensed premises, with a $230 fine for violations — the reminder coming even as the public use of fentanyl, crack cocaine and crystal meth remains prolific..In a video posted Thursday on X, a uniformed officer patrols downtown streets lined with international flags and World Cup banners, directly addressing fans and families. “Rain or shine, BC’s liquor laws are the same… There is no open alcohol allowed,” the officer states, adding that licensed venues are available and urging people not to let a fine “ruin your night.”Yet blocks from major venues, including areas near BC Place, scenes of open hard drug use — primarily fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other unregulated substances — remain a daily reality in parts of the Downtown Eastside and surrounding streets..Public reactions to the VPD post quickly highlighted the contrast. Replies included comments such as “Is it ok if I just take hits from my crack pipe instead?” and “If your celebrations include (crystal meth), this announcement is not for you,” demonstrating the public's confusion over inconsistency in enforcement priorities and public messaging.Videos have also emerged showing VPD officers on Granville Street pouring out an individual’s open liquor, prompting reactions online that closely mirrored the replies to Thursday’s official post — highlighting perceived inconsistencies with the handling of public hard drug use..British Columbia’s three-year drug decriminalization pilot, which removed criminal penalties for personal possession of "small amounts" — up to 2.5 grams — of certain illicit drugs for adults, expired January 31 and was not renewed.Possession is once again illegal province-wide, giving police authority to seize drugs and lay charges for simple possession, even though such charges remain exceedingly rare..Despite the legal change more than five months ago, visible open drug use on sidewalks, in alleys, and public spaces persists, particularly in the Downtown Eastside — one of North America’s most concentrated areas of street-level addiction and disorder. The neighbourhood sits just a short distance from World Cup activity zones.While Vancouver Police urge locals and visitors to keep their beers behind licensed doors — or face a $230 fine — the official FIFA World Cup 2026 Vancouver visitor guide takes a markedly different tone on unregulated hard drugs. It warns of the city’s toxic supply but provides a detailed harm-reduction checklist for tourists who choose to use: test your drugs at checking sites, "start low and go slow," avoid mixing substances, carry naloxone, and don’t use alone.