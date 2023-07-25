House with key
Image courtesy of Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash

Vancouver might have denser housing if the city allows up to six homes on each plot of land that was originally designed for only a single house. 

House

This week, the city council will vote on whether to consider this change and hold public hearings.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mila
Mila

This is an awful idea. Soon everyone will be living like sardines in a shoebox. Has anyone else noticed that the standard of living in these Marxist places has declined and is declining fast?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

More “progress” in the nightmare immigration sewer that is Vancouver

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.