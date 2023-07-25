Vancouver might have denser housing if the city allows up to six homes on each plot of land that was originally designed for only a single house.
This week, the city council will vote on whether to consider this change and hold public hearings.
Homeowners and builders might find one part of the proposed zoning policy appealing.
These new types of housing would allow more space to build than a regular single-family home.
If someone wants to build a new single-family home, they would be allowed to use only up to 60% of the lot's area.
This means, on a typical Vancouver lot of 33-ft. by 122-ft., they would only be allowed to build a home with a maximum size of 2,400 sq. ft.
However, if someone wants to build a multiplex, they can use up to 4,026 sq. ft on the same lot.
In the past, the maximum amount of space that could be built was 3,260 sq. ft. if someone wanted to keep a character house and add a laneway or basement suite.
This change would permit larger laneway houses, making them more suitable for families. Currently, laneway houses can only be between 650 sq. ft. and 900 sq. ft., depending on the size of the lot.
“This is a very bold move. We don’t want to be timid about this,” said Theresa O’Donnell, head planner for Vancouver.
“This is rezoning the 52% of the city that’s effectively been off the table for years.”
Several cities in Canada and the US are starting to allow what they call “missing-middle housing” in areas that used to only have single-family homes.
This includes laneway homes in Los Angeles and Toronto, duplexes in Edmonton, fourplexes anywhere in Washington, and sixplexes in Portland and Victoria under specific conditions.
However, Vancouver's policy would be the most lenient and allow for the most housing types.
If the city council agrees to the proposal on Tuesday and public hearings in the fall have little resistance to the proposed changes, the new rules could be put into effect by January.
Alongside this initiative, other changes are being made to make getting permits easier.
One of the changes is the elimination of special 'design zones' on the west side created in the 1990s.
These were put in place because residents were unhappy with the appearance of large new houses.
Now, there will be one set of rules for all the areas that used to have only single-family homes.
O'Donnell warned that this change will not solve all of Vancouver's housing issues.
However, it will make neighbourhoods more affordable by introducing different housing options.
Currently, these areas are mostly filled with expensive single-detached houses that are being sold for $2 million or more.
The city's estimates show that a property with a single home, which costs $2.8 million, could be divided into four smaller homes.
These smaller homes would be sold for $1.1 million each, which is still quite expensive but less costly than the original single home.
Some people who support affordable housing have criticized the new policy because they think it will be difficult for regular homeowners to afford to build a fourplex or sixplex.
They believe it will be easier for homeowners to finance a laneway house.
Some housing advocates also believe the city's idea of giving the builder a density bonus for renting one unit at a below-market rate might not work.
“Nobody will do this. Nobody,” tweeted Peter Waldkirch, an Abundant Housing Vancouver advocate.
New details on Vancouver's multiplex proposal is up. To build one and get the bonus density (from 0.7 -> 1.0 FSR), one option is to build a below market home. Here are the details. All I have to say is:LOOOOOOOOOOL nobody -- NOBODY! -- will do this. NOBODY. again: LOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/9DsDMMJvgu— Peter Waldkirch 華彼德 (@pwaldkirch) July 19, 2023
This is an awful idea. Soon everyone will be living like sardines in a shoebox. Has anyone else noticed that the standard of living in these Marxist places has declined and is declining fast?
More "progress" in the nightmare immigration sewer that is Vancouver
