BC

Vancouver-Strathcona MLA Joan Phillip dies at 74

The New Democrat parliamentary secretary, a Penticton Indian Band member and the granddaughter of Chief Dan George, died Friday after a months-long illness.
Vancouver-Strathcona NDP MLA Joan Phillip, also known as Amshen, who died Friday at 74.
Vancouver-Strathcona NDP MLA Joan Phillip, also known as Amshen, who died Friday at 74.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Niki Sharma
Penticton
Dan George
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Union of BC Indian Chiefs
Joan Phillip
Penticton Indian Band
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