BC

Vancouver to vote on open-drug ban and involuntary care beds

But even if Vancouverites vote ‘yes,’ is it possible?
Mayor Ken Sim and fellow ABC councillors
Mayor Ken Sim and fellow ABC councillorsPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Vancouver
Ken Sim
Guy Felicella
involuntary care
open drug use
Mo Amir
ABC Vancouver
Dowtown Vancouver
Sean Orr
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news