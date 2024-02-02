Vancouver woman files negligence suits over E-bike fire that killed hubby

A loud bang. Followed by flaming projectiles that ricocheted through a Vancouver apartment like flaming bullets — killing one person and seriously injuring another.That’s how Kelly Sharples, a BC woman, is describing an E-bike explosion that forced her to climb from a four-storey ledge to escape shrouds of thick, toxic smoke according to two lawsuits filed in BC’s Supreme Court this week.Her partner, 36-year old Tim Lilley, wasn’t so lucky. He died in the subsequent fire on January 31 2022.According to his obituary, he was a cross-country runner who loved hockey and his pet cats — who were also presumably consumed in the blaze — and faithfully swam in the city’s annual Polar Bear plunge. “At 36 years, 5 months, 12 days and roughly 7 hours Timmy was forced from the game. He tried to battle an apartment fire the way he battled in hockey. All in, never quit, fighting the best he could. If there is a heaven, he is there, smiling, content and happy to have been a part of this game called life. We Love You Timmy,” read the obituary..His partner only “escaped by shattering the bedroom window and climbing across an exposed ledge, four storeys above ground, to a neighbour’s balcony,”.According to a statement of claim, the pair owned several E-bikes and relied on them for daily transportation around Vancouver’s busy West End. Each had portable lithium ion cells that needed to be recharged with a standard household electrical socket.Lilley had apparently plugged in one of the batteries from a Daymak bike into a dedicated Daymak branded charger that didn’t turn off once the battery had reached the end of its charging cycle, causing it to overheat.It can then trigger a so-called “thermal runaway,” which causes a “catastrophic chain reaction which spreads through every cell in the battery pack, causing each to catch fire or explode,” the statement says.On the night in question, the couple were awakened to a loud bang and he warned her not to come into the living room.That’s because “jets of flaming gas” spewed from the tops of the cells igniting new fires through the dwelling..Sharples only “escaped by shattering the bedroom window and climbing across an exposed ledge, four storeys above ground, to a neighbour’s balcony,” according to the claims.One is for damages stemming from physical injuries sustained by Sharples, and one for financial losses, list Ontario-based manufacturer Daymak and Surrey-based Royer Batteries Corp. — which serviced the units only days before — as defendants. The court documents say the fire was caused by a defect in Daymak’s charger and negligence on the part of Royer in inspecting and serving the battery..“With the wind in your hair and a clean conscience, ebikes redefine mobility, making it easier than ever to navigate the urban landscape while treading lightly on the planet.”Daymak ad copy.On its website, Daymak lists several models of e-bikes and mobility scooters starting at around $1,500 and going as high has $4,800.The boiler copy reads like a cautionary tale for the Birkenstock Age: “Embracing the eco-conscious revolution, electric bikes (ebikes) have emerged as the epitome of sustainable transportation. These two-wheeled wonders combine the joy of cycling with the efficiency of electric power, offering a green alternative to traditional commuting,” it reads. Beyond their “ecological benefits,” the company touts the added “advantage of accessibility,” requiring no licence or insurance for riders. “With the wind in your hair and a clean conscience, ebikes redefine mobility, making it easier than ever to navigate the urban landscape while treading lightly on the planet.”Several municipalities across North America and Europe have warned of the dangers of e-bikes that caused multiple fires in cities including London, New York and even Calgary.