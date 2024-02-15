BC

Vancouver woman kicked off WestJet flight for using washroom too much

Joanna Chiu
Joanna Chiu Courtesy Joanna Chiu/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
Money
Mexico
Removal
Westjet
Hotel
Madison Kruger
Flight
Joanna Chiu
Upset Stomach
Takeoff

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news