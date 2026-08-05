BC

Vancouver’s most unlikely councillor: the man behind the belly video

Vancouver Coun. Sean Orr’s wild path from punk-stage provocateur and dishwasher to socialist city councillor has resurfaced with a vengeance just months before he seeks re-election.
Vancouver City Councillor Sean Orr, then frontman of the hardcore punk band NEEDS, lifts his shirt and displays his midriff during a live performance in a video that has widely circulated online this week.
Vancouver City Councillor Sean Orr, then frontman of the hardcore punk band NEEDS, lifts his shirt and displays his midriff during a live performance in a video that has widely circulated online this week.Screenshot from video posted by @VanCityVice on X
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Vancouver
Vancouver City Council
Ken Sim
Municipal Elections
ABC
Sean Orr
COPE
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