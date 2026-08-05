Vancouver’s most unlikely councillor: the man behind the belly video

PENTICTON — A clip circulating widely on X shows Vancouver City Councillor Sean Orr on stage in a white tank top, lifting his shirt, gesturing at his midriff, and spitting on himself amid the chaos of a live hardcore punk show..The video, posted by the account VanCity Vice and describing Orr “spitting on himself and showing his 2 belly buttons,” has drawn hundreds of thousands of views and a wave of reactions. It captures Orr in his earlier life as the frontman of the Vancouver hardcore band NEEDS.With NEEDS, active mainly from 2012 into the early 2020s, Orr developed a reputation for extreme, uninhibited performances. In a 2015 Vice interview, he described entering a near-blackout state on stage: eating garbage from trash cans, rooting through audience belongings, setting his hair on fire, shoving fried chicken down his pants, and more intimate displays directed at bandmates.The questions many are asking now are fairly simple: how did this figure end up on Vancouver City Council? What has his role been in shaping the future of Canada’s third-largest city?And, as British Columbia prepares for its next cycle of municipal elections, what is next for him?.Orr’s path to City Hall was unconventional even by Vancouver standards.Born May 18, 1978, in Surrey to working-class parents who immigrated from Northern Ireland, Orr has described a politically engaged family background. He studied geography at UBC before dropping out, later completing a Bachelor of Arts with distinction in political science and geography at Simon Fraser University in 2025. After years as a dishwasher, landscaper, Scout Magazine columnist, and frontman for the chaotic hardcore band NEEDS, he ran unsuccessfully for council in 2022 with the short-lived VOTE Socialist slate. In the April 2025 byelection, running under the Coalition of Progressive Electors, or COPE, banner, he topped the polls with 34,448 votes and was sworn in alongside OneCity’s Lucy Maloney.He has described the win as "a foot in the door for a larger progressive push" in 2026.On council, Orr has positioned himself as an "unapologetic socialist" and "housing advocate" in a chamber still dominated by Mayor Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver majority.He has moved or supported motions aimed at expanding libraries to seven days a week, protecting modular and supportive housing, increasing the empty homes tax, creating a free transit pilot, and giving tenants a right of first refusal on rental buildings..His tenure has been defined largely by conflict. On April 8, 2025, the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, or CIJA, issued a joint statement repudiating what they called a history of "antisemitic statements."They highlighted an August 31, 2021, social media post in which Orr wrote: “Everyone knows Vancouver City planners are controlled by a secret cabal of Jews who have a bunker in the earth’s core fml.” The group said the comment invoked a centuries-old antisemitic trope of Jewish control. They also criticized a October 30, 2023, post—23 days after the Hamas October 7 massacre—in which Orr accused Israel of genocide while it acted in self-defence.An independent investigation later found that Mayor Sim breached the city’s code of conduct and “objectively harassed” Orr by using a City Hall press conference to highlight those posts. Orr subsequently sued Sim for defamation after the mayor allegedly told Chinese-language media that Orr had distributed illegal drugs—an accusation Orr denied and that Sim later walked back with an apology.Orr further accused Sim of using images to support his allegedly defamatory claim with the assistance of AI-generated imaging.The two have remained sharp public adversaries..The belly video, resurfacing more than a year into his term, has simply reminded a wider audience of the unconventional path one of Vancouver’s most visible left-wing councillors took to City Hall.On Wednesday, OneBC leader and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie posted a blistering response, writing that she was “at a loss for words as to how this behaviour can possibly even be allowed under the terms of office of a City councillor.”.“This is debased unhinged behaviour — NOT the behaviour of a leader,” Brodie said. “This is beyond gross. Sean Orr is a disgrace to Vancouver. His sickening behaviour is a reflection of his insane politics. Sean Orr please do us all a favour and resign.”As the October 17 municipal election approaches, Orr is seeking re-election. COPE nominated him in May as one of five city council candidates on its slate, alongside a mayoral bid by Stephanie Allen. Party materials and recent statements frame the campaign as an effort to “Evict Ken Sim” and expand progressive representation. Whether the combination of his activist base, high name recognition, and ongoing controversies will be enough to secure one of the ten at-large council seats remains an open question in a crowded field.