BC

Victoria police confirm weekend machete attack

VicPD confirms the weapon assault but has released few details beyond the arrests and injuries. Social media accounts from those present describe an unprovoked escalation involving a knife and machete.
Suspect photos from the July 3, 2026, assault with a weapon near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC. Witnesses allege one of the individuals produced a machete during the confrontation.
Suspect photos from the July 3, 2026, assault with a weapon near Beacon Hill Park in Victoria, BC. Witnesses allege one of the individuals produced a machete during the confrontation.X / @DonaldBestCA via Facebook / Abigail Urquhart
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Victoria
Canada Day
Machete Attack
Victoria Police Department
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