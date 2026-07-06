Victoria police confirm weekend machete attack

VANCOUVER — Victoria police have confirmed an assault with a weapon that left three people injured near Beacon Hill Park but are not releasing the names of the two people arrested pending approval of charges..The Victoria Police Department said officers responded to reports of a confrontation involving multiple people on Dallas Road near the park just after 10 p.m. on July 3. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two were taken to hospital and have since been released.Officers arrested two people at the scene who were not among the injured.Police have provided few additional details and have not identified the arrested individuals. A department spokesperson confirmed the incident but indicated names would not be released until formal charges are approved.As one of those arrested is a youth, their identity is subject to an automatic publication ban under Canadian youth justice law even if charges are laid..Witnesses described the incident as beginning during a relaxed evening gathering of roughly 25 young people near the Mile Zero and Terry Fox memorial area. A separate group of about 10 young men was reportedly watching from nearby.In a statement posted on Facebook, Abigail Urquhart, who said she was present, said that two men leading the other group pulled a knife on her and female friends while they were briefly separated from the larger gathering. They ran back to warn others.Urquhart, via Facebook, claimed that minutes later one man produced a machete and began swinging it with apparent intent to cause serious harm.“There was no negotiation he wanted to hurt us,” she wrote. “Luckily nobody had died or had life changing injuries but it truly seem that their intent was to kill.”She shared photographs of two individuals she identified as key figures in the group and urged others to repost them. Local media outlets, many of whom blurred out the individuals pictured, have reviewed images provided by witnesses appearing to show one suspect holding what looks like a machete prior to the arrests.