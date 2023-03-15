Nanaimo Mounties say a man was shot as a result of attempting to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in the city’s downtown area, prompting the mayor's office to call for senior government help in response to what it calls "vigilantism."
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon when Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Mill Street and Barsby Ave.
Upon arrival, police located a group of adults in a parking lot on Terminal Ave., one of whom was suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the individual to hospital for emergency treatment.
Subsequent investigation led officers to two suspects, both of whom were taken into police custody on unrelated warrants.
The altercation had taken place at a “shelter-less encampment,” which was secured by police prior to the examination of forensic officers and police dog services. A firearm was located and seized by officers.
“Investigators believe this incident was the result of a group of individuals who went to the encampment to retrieve stolen property, and as a result, an altercation ensued”, said Nanaimo RCMP’s Cst. Gary O’Brien.
Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says the city is facing a public safety crisis beyond its control as a result of failed policies set forth by senior government.
"On behalf of city council and the community, I call upon the federal and provincial governments to recognize their responsibility to our residents and to step up and take meaningful action now. Our city is not able to fix the underlying issues that have led to the problems we are facing and the kind of situation that unfolded here on Sunday,” Krog said in a Tuesday statement.
"When government is no longer able to protect people and their property, we are in a dangerous place.”
Krog highlights the “significant cost” to taxpayers in an attempt to clean up the city’s downtown area, noting little progress has been made due to the "failure" of senior government policies when it comes to curbing violence from known offenders.
“As a result, some people feel they have no option but to take matters into their own hands," he said.
Krog's observation of what his office calls "vigilantism" is similar to what has been seen in other areas of the province.
Last summer, the Western Standard highlighted a group of Penticton residents who banded together in an effort to push back against their city becoming, by their analysis, a “haven" for catch-and-release criminals.
Formed last year, the informal caucus sent a detailed letter to provincial officials in April indicating crime patterns shifted during the pandemic, hurting downtown retail areas in particular. In response, the province is adding new funding for police under the Safer Communities Plan and has "committed to strengthening enforcement."
The letter detailed a Kelowna RCMP report about one offender who's been the subject of 346 police files over the last six years, received 29 convictions for various property crime and assault offences, only to be routinely released with conditions before re-offending.
Dead center of everyone of these encampments is a woke/socialist gong show city council allowing them to happen. It's time for the common sense side of the public to revolt and throw these woke/socialist fools out of our communities along with their trans/whatever was and change rooms.
Well good on Nanaimo Major Leonard Krog for laying the blame exactly where it belongs, at the feet of the Liberal/NDP federal coalition and the provincial NDP governments. Their leftist socialist communist leaning policies clearly show they could care less about the safety and prosperity of the average BC or Canadian citizen.
You get what you vote for folks! If you have rational reasoning, embrace freedom and security, and a bit of talent and ambition...... we welcome you to join us in Alberta!
Soak it up BC. All your policies make sure the free loaders and drug lovers from nearby provinces head there. Reap what you sow.
Correct. However, the leftist is too simple to understand that their vote and / or policy are responsible for these problems. A fundamental difference humans and animals is that humans have the ability to reason whereas animals do not. The leftist has no ability to reason. Animals are more intelligent than many leftist i.e. an animal would never kill it's offspring in the womb.
