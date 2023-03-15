Tents
Image courtesy CBC

Nanaimo Mounties say a man was shot as a result of attempting to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in the city’s downtown area, prompting the mayor's office to call for senior government help in response to what it calls "vigilantism."

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon when Nanaimo RCMP officers responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Mill Street and Barsby Ave.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Footloose
Footloose

Dead center of everyone of these encampments is a woke/socialist gong show city council allowing them to happen. It's time for the common sense side of the public to revolt and throw these woke/socialist fools out of our communities along with their trans/whatever was and change rooms.

Mookster
Mookster

Well good on Nanaimo Major Leonard Krog for laying the blame exactly where it belongs, at the feet of the Liberal/NDP federal coalition and the provincial NDP governments. Their leftist socialist communist leaning policies clearly show they could care less about the safety and prosperity of the average BC or Canadian citizen.

You get what you vote for folks! If you have rational reasoning, embrace freedom and security, and a bit of talent and ambition...... we welcome you to join us in Alberta!

Craig R
Craig R

Soak it up BC. All your policies make sure the free loaders and drug lovers from nearby provinces head there. Reap what you sow.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Correct. However, the leftist is too simple to understand that their vote and / or policy are responsible for these problems. A fundamental difference humans and animals is that humans have the ability to reason whereas animals do not. The leftist has no ability to reason. Animals are more intelligent than many leftist i.e. an animal would never kill it's offspring in the womb.

