Walmart parking lot turns into makeshift centre for Summerland wildfire refugees

Official reception centres at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and other sites filled quickly after the entire District of Summerland and surrounding areas were ordered to evacuate. Many others simply pulled into the big-box store’s sprawling lot, set up generators, and waited.

The scene on the ground is strange.

The population of this Okanagan city, already a mix of tourists, locals, and seasonal workers during Peachfest season, has become even more varied overnight as evacuees from every background arrive with whatever they could load into vehicles or trailers.

One man approached and said he was certain he had lost his home in Summerland. The house was already in escrow after a divorce, with a closing date of August 15 for a prospective buyer.

He sat in his SUV with two dogs while he waited for word on what the fire left behind.

He also noted something repeated by many others: there was no emergency alert on his phone telling him to leave. That absence of a clear direction to evacuate was a common theme among those who fled.

That absence was a common theme among those who fled. Many described the evacuation as largely chaotic and "word-of-mouth," with neighbours knocking on doors after receiving no alert from the provincial government.

The lack of a phone alert for locals was considered particularly ironic to some, given how often the province sends test emergency alerts and extremely loud province-wide Amber Alerts, including one in the midnight hours that woke much of the province only a few weeks ago