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WATCH: Another Canadian church burns, this time in Vernon

About 35 firefighters from four North Okanagan departments spent Monday night on a 43 Ave. blaze. The sanctuary held. Investigators have not named a cause.
Flames burn through the roof of Vernon Alliance Church in Vernon on Monday. Still from circulating video.
Flames burn through the roof of Vernon Alliance Church in Vernon on Monday. Still from circulating video.Vernon Matters via @BeautifulCana1
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Bc
Arson
Marc Dalton
Vernon
Bc Rcmp
Church Fire
Kamloops Indian Band
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