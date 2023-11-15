WATCH: Anti-Israel protestors chase Trudeau out of Vancouver restaurant

A group of anti-Israel protestors heckled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while he was holding an event at a Vancouver restaurant. “Ceasefire now!” said the anti-Israel protestors at the Tuesday event..A protestor said Trudeau was shameful. She added he has blood on his hands. As Trudeau cut through to go to another part of the restaurant, the protestor said he should call for a ceasefire. He greeted a person sitting at another table before moving through the restaurant. “You fund genocide,” she said. The protestors continued to chant “ceasefire now.” He patted a man on the shoulder and motioned him away from them. While he would not look at them, she said he should. He looked at them before turning away and walking down some stairs. His team walked out of the restaurant. The protestors repeated “ceasefire now.” Despite his team moving away from the protestors, they continued to be followed. He waved at them as he walked towards his vehicle. “Justin Trudeau, answer us,” she said. About one-tenth of all MPs demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in a petition rejected by cabinet on October 25. READ MORE: Trudeau recommends ‘humanitarian pause’ in Israeli-Hamas conflictTrudeau recommended a short humanitarian pause instead of a ceasefire.Among the 33 petitioners were nine Liberal committee chairs and parliamentary secretaries.