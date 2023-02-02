Nearly two years after the video of a Vancouver cyclist smashing the window of a local comedian protesting mask mandates went internationally viral, he's been identified by the comic as the "highly respected" top doctor at BC Cancer.
The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. on March 28, 2021, when a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-lockdown rally on Vancouver’s Main Street.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was talking into a bullhorn before an irate cyclist approached, smashing the vehicle's window with his bicycle.
“Get the f-ck out of here. You’re insane,” the comedian on the bullhorn, Alexander Lasarev, can be heard saying.
Police took custody of the cyclist and recommended charges of mischief and assault with a weapon.
VPD confirmed an investigation had been completed and a report was filed to Crown counsel, however no charges were approved.
Lasarev told the Western Standard Tuesday he couldn't think of any reason why the charges weren’t approved at the time.
“The video is clear as day,” he said.
Now Lasarev is claiming the cyclist seen in the video is the current vice-president and chief medical officer at BC Cancer, Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi.
Refusing to name Chi specifically, as no charges were approved, the BC Prosecution Service told the Western Standard Wednesday its assessment on the matter was concluded by the end of March 2021.
Crown counsel must “independently, objectively, and fairly” measure all available evidence against a two-part test, that being whether there is a "substantial likelihood" of conviction and, if so, whether the public interest requires a prosecution.
“With respect to the evidentiary test for charge approval the reference to ‘likelihood’ requires, at a minimum, that a conviction according to law is more likely than an acquittal,” said Dan McLaughlin of the BC Prosecution Service, adding, in this context, “substantial” refers not only to the probability of conviction, but also to the objective strength of the evidence.
Long story short: Crown counsel determined there was not enough evidence to present to the court.
In a heavily redacted December 2022 letter to an inquiry committee at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC (CPSBC), provided to Lasarev in January 2023 by way of the college’s legal counsel and forwarded to the Western Standard, Chi detailed a “difficult and stressful time” for the medical system in early 2021.
“Patients with cancer are some of the most vulnerable to COVID infection with other jurisdictions, reporting twice the infection rates and increased mortality in those with cancer,” said Chi, further noting “oncologists in BC have the highest levels of burnout in Canada.”
Chi’s words were in response to a complaint filed by Lasarev to the college regarding the viral event.
The Western Standard asked the college if it considered any form of discipline for Chi, or if it conducted its own investigation, however no response has been provided.
The Western Standard also reached out to Chi on Wednesday, as well as BC Cancer representatives, but has heard back from neither.
The Provincial Health Services Authority selected Chi as the leader for BC Cancer in 2019, referring to him as a highly respected member of the community.
“Dr. Chi is an excellent choice to lead BC Cancer,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix at the time.
(3) comments
Tough call. It must be understood that while his actions were not excusable and probably lower level criminal, he may have had a good defense.
To be an oncologist anywhere during COVID and observing patients possibly die due to postponed examination/surgeries coupled with the general state of the health care system must have been unbelievably stressful. In particular if you accepted responsibility and duty of care and no available recourse for treatment.
Frustration, anger and powerlessness to change the situation; two sides to a similar coin...
So, therefore, if any of us are working in an industry which is having a difficult time we too can take our bicycle and smash it into a car? Awesome.
More proof that you can be an MD or PHD and still be a complete idiot.
Uh, the whole thing's on video? But he had the right politics/pro-covid narrative, so it's okay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.