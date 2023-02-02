Dr. Chi
Nearly two years after the video of a Vancouver cyclist smashing the window of a local comedian protesting mask mandates went internationally viral, he's been identified by the comic as the "highly respected" top doctor at BC Cancer.

The incident unfolded around 3:30 p.m. on March 28, 2021, when a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-lockdown rally on Vancouver’s Main Street.

Cyclist confrontation

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau.

MLC
MLC

Tough call. It must be understood that while his actions were not excusable and probably lower level criminal, he may have had a good defense.

To be an oncologist anywhere during COVID and observing patients possibly die due to postponed examination/surgeries coupled with the general state of the health care system must have been unbelievably stressful. In particular if you accepted responsibility and duty of care and no available recourse for treatment.

Frustration, anger and powerlessness to change the situation; two sides to a similar coin...

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

So, therefore, if any of us are working in an industry which is having a difficult time we too can take our bicycle and smash it into a car? Awesome.

More proof that you can be an MD or PHD and still be a complete idiot.

Goose
Goose

Uh, the whole thing's on video? But he had the right politics/pro-covid narrative, so it's okay.

