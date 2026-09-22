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WATCH: Baby bear ‘Boo Boo’ rescued from Okanagan Lake now being sought by wildlife rescuers

Baby black bear cub 'Boo Boo' rescued from drowning in Okanagan Lake
Baby black bear cub 'Boo Boo' rescued from drowning in Okanagan LakeX screenshots
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Okanagan Lake
viral video
Boo Boo the bear
Black bear cub
Christina Zamniuk
B.C. SPCA
B.C. COS
WildSafeBC
The Northern Lights Wildlife Society
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news