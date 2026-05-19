WATCH: BC Conservative MLA Claire Rattée kicked out of legislature

Claire Rattée, the MLA for Skeena and a former Kitimat councillor, was ordered to leave the chamber by the Speaker after she repeatedly shouted that Premier David Eby was misleading the house by claiming Conservatives do not support the LNG Canada project.

The incident occurred amid heightened tensions as MLAs returned to work following the long weekend and a week-long recess in the spring session.

It began when Conservative MLA Bruce Banman, one of the chamber’s most notorious and vocal hecklers, launched a tirade against the premier.

As the back-and-forth intensified, NDP MLA Ravi Parmar could be seen and heard behind Eby telling a member opposite, “You’re a joke. You’re a joke.”

Rattée repeatedly interjected, accusing Eby of misleading the legislature on Conservative support for LNG Canada.

Despite multiple warnings from the Speaker of the House Raj Chouhan, including what was described as a “last warning,” Rattée continued shouting.