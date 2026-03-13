WATCH: BC NDP goes on the offensive, accusing independent MLA of ‘stochastic terrorism’

VANCOUVER — Burnaby East NDP MLA Rohini Arora accused a Conservative private member's bill of amounting to "stochastic terrorism" on Thursday, shortly after Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong introduced legislation to suspend non-essential provincial funding for indigenous groups pursuing Aboriginal title claims on private property..If passed, Armstrong's proposed Defunding Aboriginal Title Claims Affecting Private Property Act would have suspended non-essential provincial funding to any indigenous group pursuing an Aboriginal title claim that affects fee simple private property owned by businesses or citizens in British Columbia.The bill ultimately failed to advance past first reading, defeated 38-49 in the legislature after Armstrong called division on herself..Rising on a point of order, Arora stated to the House, “I want to highlight the very harm that comes from even bringing these types of bills forward that the member for Kelowna–Lake Country–Coldstream just did. I would like to bring it on the record that this is stochastic terrorism.”The term “stochastic terrorism” refers to public rhetoric that indirectly incites or increases the risk of ideologically motivated violence against targeted individuals or groups, without directly calling for it.While continuing her charge in the House on Thursday, Arora offered a definition of her own: “It is using your platform to mobilize people who are willing to cause harm, and I think that we should do something about this. I just want to bring this to your attention and I would like a response from you on it.”The Speaker acknowledged the point of order but did not provide a substantive response.