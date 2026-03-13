BC

WATCH: BC NDP goes on the offensive, accusing independent MLA of ‘stochastic terrorism’

The BC NDP MLA for Burnaby East, Rohini Arora, went on the offensive Thursday, accusing an independent member of the House of “stochastic terrorism."
Rohini Arora is the MLA for Burnaby East, a BC New Democratic Party member first elected in 2024, and currently serves as Deputy Chair of the BC Government Caucus.
Rohini Arora is the MLA for Burnaby East, a BC New Democratic Party member first elected in 2024, and currently serves as Deputy Chair of the BC Government Caucus.(Photo: Rohini Arora, @reah4burnaby on X)
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Tara Armstrong
Rohini Arora
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