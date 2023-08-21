Wildfire tourists and drone operators are being told to stay away from BC.
BC officials say they are unwelcome, as fast moving and unpredictable forest fires rage in the province.
The government said on Saturday drone operators could actually impede the work of firefighters.
New video just sent to me This is just above westside road. Bowes, Pettman rd. Parkinson’s rd. #Westkelowna pic.twitter.com/xyx2B4PN5A— Okanagan Fire Scanner (@Okanaganscan) August 20, 2023
On Saturday, the BC RCMP said it had multiple reports of drones in the wildfire area.
"We are seeing drones in the area and we've had some multiple reports this morning through fire chiefs," the BC RCMP said.
"They are affecting our firefighting efforts. If a drone is in the area, you will ground a helicopter in that airspace, so it is illegal to fly a personal drone in a situation where we are fighting fires."
The Province of BC is also restricting travel to several communities in the Okanagan area.
The government said the restriction is to help ensure accommodation is available for critical-response personnel and the tens of thousands of people evacuated due to the wildfires.
“Our province is facing the worst wildfire season in our history. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated and crews on the ground are battling to save people’s homes,” said Premier David Eby.
“We’re grateful for everyone who has listened to our call to change plans and not travel in the central interior and the southeast. But very large numbers of people are evacuated in the Okanagan and we especially need more accommodation there. This order will help ensure we have accommodation available for the people who need it in this time of crisis.”
The BC government said it is introducing a new order under the provincial state of emergency.
The order will remain in place until Sept. 4, as people may not travel to stay in temporary accommodations for non-essential purposes in several communities. This includes hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, hostels, RV parks and campgrounds.
This order applies to temporary accommodation in the following cities:
- Kelowna-West Kelowna;
- Kamloops;
- Oliver;
- Osoyoos;
- Penticton;
- Vernon.
“We’re repeating our call for people to not travel to the central Interior and southeastern BC, and we need people to cancel any non-essential travel that takes up accommodation in communities in the Okanagan,” said BC Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bowinn Ma.
“This new order will ensure accommodation is available for evacuees and critical-response personnel like firefighters and health-care workers. We are working closely with the BC Hotel Association to quickly secure accommodations as they become available and are grateful for the industry’s cooperation in supporting people in our communities.”
The order does not impact travel through to other regions, but the BC government is calling on everyone to avoid non-essential travel to the central interior and southeast to ensure roadways are kept clear for emergency-response operations, including further evacuations.
The government said people should check information from the BC Wildfire Service, EmergencyInfoBC and DriveBC before heading out.
Essential travel includes:
- providing emergency or critical services;
- sheltering for evacuees;
- travelling for health or medical reasons;
- transporting essential goods and supplies;
- attending court or complying with a court order;
- attending a funeral service;
- avoiding the risk of abuse or violence;
- exercising parental responsibilities;
- moving or assisting with moving to a different principal residence;
- carrying out a temporary work-related purpose, including volunteer work;
- attending classes or training; and
- exercising an Aboriginal or treaty right.
