BC

WATCH: BCTF teachers dance under a ‘Progress Pride’ flag as students fall further behind

The riding’s BC NDP MLA calls the reel “fun and harmless,” even as BC students fall years behind in science, math, and reading.
Still from an Esquimalt High School Instagram reel. Progress Pride flag at right.
Still from an Esquimalt High School Instagram reel. Progress Pride flag at right.Illustration by Western Standard
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Bcpoli
David Eby
Progress Pride Flag
Pride
Jim Mcmurtry
Pride Flag
Heather Maahs
Esquimalt
Public School
PISA scores
Brennan Day
Dallas Brodie
bctf
OneBC
Darlene Rotchford
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Western Standard
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