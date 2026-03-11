WATCH: Birthday cake incident at New Westminster trampoline park escalates to assault charges

A weekend dispute over outside food storage for a birthday cake at Extreme Air Park in New Westminster, BC escalated into a full-blown physical altercation requiring police intervention and an assault charge, the facility has stated..According to Extreme Air Park, a sprawling trampoline park in BC’s old capital city, the incident stemmed from a dispute over storing an outside birthday cake in the park's coolers, which the facility declined due to its cross-contamination policy.In a detailed post from the business’s official Instagram account, staff said that the customer initially phoned ahead to ask about cake storage and was told no. Despite the denial, the customer arrived demanding the service.The situation deteriorated, Extreme Air Park said, when the customer reportedly became “belligerent, belittling, and demanding” toward staff.Security camera video footage released by the facility shows the customer's agitated initial interaction and subsequent instances of physical contact with a team member.In the footage provided online by Extreme Air Park, New Westminster police could also be seen removing the individual from the premises along with five to six others.However, the customer later returned with several “accomplices” seeking out the team member, according to Extreme Air Park, leading to the physical altercation that was caught on camera and has since gone viral.According to the business, following a review of the incident, law enforcement charged the presently unnamed individual who can be seen being punched in the viral video, while no charges were filed against the staff member involved.Extreme Air Park emphasized that the safety and well-being of staff, guests, and the facility remain its highest priority. The business stated it is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and, due to the active nature of the matter, is releasing only limited footage at this time.No immediate additional comment was available from police or independent sources confirming charges, as the matter remains under investigation.This most recent incident adds to a history of controversies at Extreme Air Park locations, including a 2018 fatality at the Richmond facility where a 46-year-old man died after a foam pit accident, prompting a lawsuit.Unlike water parks or amusement ride facilities, trampoline parks remain an unregulated entity in British Columbia, operating without mandatory provincial safety standards or inspections under the Safety Standards Act.