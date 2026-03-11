BC

WATCH: Birthday cake incident at New Westminster trampoline park escalates to assault charges

What started as a disagreement over the storage of a birthday cake escalated into full-blown fisticuffs, requiring police intervention and an assault charge.
Extreme Air Park
Extreme Air ParkPhoto Credit: Tourism Langley
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Police
Assault
New Westminister
trampoline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news