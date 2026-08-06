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WATCH: Boxing gloves offer little protection in Richmond McDonald’s brawl

Shirtless man in fedora takes repeated punches to the face and on the floor while bystanders yell for the fight to stop.
A shirtless man wearing blue boxing gloves is punched during a fight inside a McDonald’s on No. 3 Road in Richmond, B.C.
A shirtless man wearing blue boxing gloves is punched during a fight inside a McDonald’s on No. 3 Road in Richmond, B.C.Screengrab from video shared by @604RAW
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