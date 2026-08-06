WATCH: Boxing gloves offer little protection in Richmond McDonald’s brawl

PENTICTON — A video circulating on social media Thursday shows one man repeatedly punching another wearing boxing gloves during a fight inside a McDonald’s on No. 3 Road in Richmond, British Columbia, as some bystanders scatter and shriek in terror while others show little reaction..The footage, shared by the Metro Vancouver-focused account @604RAW, shows two men squaring up and then exchanging blows amidst the restaurant’s tables and seating area. One man, shirtless and wearing blue boxing gloves and a fedora, is punched multiple times in the face before being driven to the floor, and being pummelled on the ground from behind by a second, more muscular man in a grey sleeveless hoodie and baseball cap. Some diners can be seen reacting with alarm, some standing and others moving quickly away from the confrontation. The clip lasts roughly 95 seconds and captures the chaos as the fight moves through the dining area. Others show little reaction at all in spite of the chaotic scene.A diner can be heard yelling “stop bro” after the shirtless man in a fedora drops to his hands and knees, stops fighting back, and is no longer protecting himself intelligently.No further details about the identities of those involved, any injuries, or the circumstances that led to the fight were immediately available. Richmond RCMP had not issued a public statement on the incident as of Thursday morning..The video is not the first to capture violence at a Richmond McDonald’s. In July 2021, a 30-year-old Delta man was arrested after a violent outburst at the Ironwood Plaza McDonald’s on Steveston Highway. According to police and court records, the man became irate over service, damaged equipment and displays valued at approximately $8,300, and assaulted two restaurant employees and two officers who responded. All four victims and the suspect sustained minor injuries. William David Scott Jolly later pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000, assault with a weapon and assaulting a peace officer.The latest video continues to circulate online, with viewers noting the unusual setting and presence of boxing gloves.