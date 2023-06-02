Driver charged for swearing at tims drive thru employees

“How many times do I have to tell you," the man said in the video while yelling at the employee working the drive-thru.

 TikTok Screen Capture

Mounties in Surrey RCMP laid charges against a 31-year-old man for yelling at employees wildly in a Tim Hortons drive-thru.

"On February 5, an incident occurred in a drive-thru located in the 15200-block of 56 Avenue. The incident, which involved a man berating drive-thru staff, was captured on camera and widely shared on social media," the Surrey RCMP stated Friday.

The incident which involved a man berating drive-thru staff was captured on camera.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Follow up story on this to see how it turned out would be nice. Thanks Arthur

fpenner
fpenner

Likely freaking out because he was running late for his next booster shot appointment. 🤣

Alien Ghost
Alien Ghost

This is the New Canada. Are you loving it?

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

New Canada? This is the fall of Rome, Brother.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

So words are assault? Just to clarify, it’s completely unacceptable to freak out and yell at employees, but should anyone be charged for yelling? I don’t believe that yelling should warrant an assault charge.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Silence Dogood I CERTAINLY hope that isn't sarcasm and disbelief in your tone. Watch it. If Big Brother was allowed on WS, he'd have a passive fit. lol

dieraci13
dieraci13

This is trudeau's canada, you can't yell at an incompetent, english as a second language person giving you bad service, you get charged for being impolite....but you can also stab someone in the neck on the bus and be out on bail within a week, and smoke crack openly on the streets.

Bring on WW3

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Agreed. What are the charges again?

Stefan
Stefan

If so, then this freak needs to be arrested: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=trans+yelling+at+billboard+chris&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DwTAdvkh3GgU

