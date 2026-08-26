BC

WATCH: Christy Clark tells remaining BC Conservatives to ‘jump ship before they drown’

The former BC Liberal premier warns the "free-enterprise coalition" she helped build has no home under Kerry-Lynne Findlay, as a third MLA exits in 11 days.
Christy Clark
Christy ClarkScreenshot: YouTube
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Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Bc Liberals
Christy Clark
Jas Johal
Ian Paton
Rosalyn Bird
Keith Baldrey
Lynn Block
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