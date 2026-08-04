WATCH: 'Demon' performs sexualized dance routine near children at Vancouver’s all-ages Pride festival

VANCOUVER — A 'drag performer' in a demon mask, revealing sequined bodysuit, thigh-high boots, and thong performed a highly sexualized dance routine outdoors near children at Vancouver’s Davie Village Pride Festival on Sunday..The clip, first posted by the account @CanadaFreedom0 and amplified Tuesday by Libs of TikTok, captures the performer on Davie Street during the all-ages event. The individual wears a tight, glittery bodysuit styled to resemble a muscular torso with minimal coverage below the waist, a short open jacket, long black hair, a g-string thong, and what appears to be a demon mask.The routine includes the demon-like character dancing to metal rock, doing deep squats, hip thrusts, bending and exaggerated movements while children, some of whom can be heard screaming and shrieking in horror, are visibly standing nearby.The Davie Village Pride Festival, held Sunday as the finale of Vancouver 'Pride weekend,' was promoted as an "all-ages celebration" featuring live music, drag performances, DJs, vendors and community programming along Davie Street. Organizers described it as a free, family-accessible street festival open to everyone.The video has drawn online criticism questioning the appropriateness of the performance at a public, family-oriented event..One commenter wrote, “That’s child abuse and should be prosecuted.”Another, Erin, said, “I’m terrified and I’m an adult.” Karla Treadway added: “Ok gay community…if you want respect and equality the first thing you have to do is stop this grotesque nonsense in front of children (or at least call it out). This is after hours material, not ‘family friendly’ stuff.”The performance fits within a broader trend of increasingly sexualized content at so-called “family-friendly Pride events" in recent years — including partially or fully naked men exposing themselves in front of children at events such as Toronto's "Pride parade."