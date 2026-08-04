BC

WATCH: 'Demon' performs sexualized dance routine near children at Vancouver’s all-ages Pride festival

The clip from Sunday’s Davie Village Pride Festival has generated outrage, with commenters calling the performance “child abuse” and “after hours material” unfit for a family-friendly setting.
A drag performer in heavy makeup and a sequined bodysuit performs during the Davie Village Pride Festival on Davie Street in Vancouver on August 2, 2026.
A drag performer in heavy makeup and a sequined bodysuit performs during the Davie Village Pride Festival on Davie Street in Vancouver on August 2, 2026.Screenshot from video originally posted by @CanadaFreedom0 / amplified by Libs of TikTok
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