WATCH: Dramatic video captures last-minute livestock escape through flames near Summerland

Three others had already started hooking up trailers and were loading horses at the sanctuary when Van Baalen arrived. The group got the animals out and drove through the flames. By then the fire had reached about 5,000 hectares.

“We were able to get 10 equines out by 6:30 pm, 5 goats and 2 rabbits,” Van Baalen wrote. “We drove through the flames.”

They dropped the first load and returned to assist those who had helped them. Those people had already been successfully evacuated, so Van Baalen made late-night calls and took two more horses from a neighbouring farm because she still had room. That farm was ordered to evacuate four hours later. The 12 horses now are safe in Naramata.

Viewers of the footage have repeatedly commented on how remarkably calm Van Baalen remained throughout the ordeal. Audio from the footage captures her and her “ride or die passenger” Sarah reassuring one another as conditions worsened.

Van Baalen can be heard focusing on controlled, deep breathing while deliberately driving along the centre line of the road — a strategy that helped her maintain visibility of the road edges through the dense smoke and falling embers.

Not long after the footage was taken, Fish Lake Road became inaccessible by vehicle. Local scanner reports indicated three people were unable to evacuate from the road at that point.