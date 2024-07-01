WATCH: Drug addicts lie around, congregate in downtown Victoria

Drug addicts laid down on the ground and prepared to use drugs out in the open on a street in downtown Victoria. Canadian social media co-ordinator Kat Kanada said walking Douglas Street in Victoria “was like walking through a zombie movie scene.”“This was just from one block,” tweeted Kanada.“This was everywhere.”.One drug addict curled up on the ground without a shirt on, looking like he was listening to it. While people were standing around, no one intervened to ask if this addict needed help. Five other addicts congregated together in a circle by a storefront, getting ready to use drugs. One of them waved some drugs in the air. Another one was sitting nearby hunched over by a pushcart. In another part, a man who appeared to be under the influence walked by, staring down at the ground while looking like he was devoid of reality. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in 2023 images of tent cities are not limited to Third World countries. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre speaks out against Kelowna tent city“This is Kelowna,” said Poilievre. “After eight years of [Justin] Trudeau and the NDP.”.The Canadian government accepted British Columbia’s request to recriminalize hard drugs in public spaces in May after the province asked it to make amendments to its drug decriminalization project. READ MORE: UPDATED: Feds grant BC’s request to recriminalize public drug useIn 2021, the BC government requested the launch of the project to address the opioid crisis. “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their communities,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks.