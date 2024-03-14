WATCH: Drug user flails, waves knife outside of Richmond, BC, home

A drug addict got high outside of former Richmond, BC, city council candidate Sheldon Starrett’s residence and engaged in violence towards a plant. “There were families and residents frightened by this,” tweeted Starrett on Wednesday. “Most elected politicians ignore these concerns.”.BC decriminalized personal possession of various illicit drugs for three years in 2023.READ MORE: 'Twas the night before drug possession is decriminalized in BCThe Canadian government made the announcement in 2022. As of midnight, British Columbians could carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, methamphetamine, cocaine, and more without fearing criminal penalties.The exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) would be in effect from Jan. 31, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026, throughout BC.