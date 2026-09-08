BC

WATCH: Eby opens tariff-day presser with a rapper and new border signs

Premier Eby called the president unhinged, said Canada and the US are not talking, and expected "no quick end" to the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.
Alberta rapper OGR-Scintilla (left) opens for a BC Premier David Eby (right) news conference in Victoria on Tuesday.
Alberta rapper OGR-Scintilla (left) opens for a BC Premier David Eby (right) news conference in Victoria on Tuesday.Illustration by Alex Zoltan
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David Eby
Rapper
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
DRIPA
Canada-US trade
Canada/US tariffs
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