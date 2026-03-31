BC

WATCH: Eby points to MLA’s arrest while parrying questions on credit downgrade

The exchange comes as Moody’s downgrade raises fresh concerns over British Columbia’s fiscal health.
Premier David Eby
Premier David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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