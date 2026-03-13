BC

WATCH: Eby scolds Conservative MLA Dew for 'sexism' and ‘gym attire’ in unusual point of order

Premier David Eby made a point of order early in the BC legislature on Thursday to accuse Conservative MLA Gavin Dew of "sexism" before demanding that the Speaker of the House issue formal direction over a perceived violation of the House dress code policy.
David Eby and Gavin Dew
David Eby and Gavin DewIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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David Eby
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Gavin Dew
BC Conservative

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