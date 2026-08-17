WATCH: Findlay video casts Eby as authoritarian culture-war strongman

PENTICTON - Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay released a video on Monday likening Premier David Eby to a communist dictator and accusing the NDP of waging a culture war against the province itself..The roughly 105-second clip, posted to X Monday morning, opens with a stark black-and-white image of a military officer who looks like Eby in a Soviet-style uniform along with Soviet-style music playing in the background.Black-and-white text then appears reading “Conservatives are bringing culture wars to BC!” and attributed to Eby.Next, a clip of Eby is played in which the premier and NDP leader says, “If you think the culture wars are going to ensure prosperity for your kids, you now have a party to vote for in the BC Conservatives.”The video then flashes the single-word challenge “Really?” before showing a church engulfed in flames with the text “No action taken when churches were burned down.”Subsequent clips feature BC NDP MLAs making culture-war statements, including the now-infamous legislature speech by Burnaby East MLA Rohini Arora encouraging non-indigenous British Columbians — and “white folks” in particular — to refer to themselves as “settlers,” “colonizers,” and “uninvited guests.”.Other footage includes comments from Vancouver-Mount Pleasant MLA Joan Phillip and colleagues framing the province’s history in genocidal terms.The latest release arrives as Findlay continues to position the Conservatives as the alternative to what she calls radical and extreme NDP ideology on education, property rights, indigenous issues, and identity politics.Since winning the party leadership on May 30, she has promised to remove SOGI curriculum from schools, defend private property against uncertainties created by the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, and reject what she terms far-left cultural enforcement..The video offers a fairly direct response to a long-running NDP talking point. For years, Premier Eby and senior New Democrats have accused the BC Conservatives of importing American-style culture wars, of being divisive, and of distracting from “real issues.” Eby has repeatedly framed his government as a “firewall” against such politics.However, an increasing number of British Columbians are calling those accusations deeply hypocritical. While Eby condemns culture war rhetoric from the right, his own caucus has advanced some of the most aggressive identity-based language in Canadian political history. Arora’s call for British Columbians to self-identify as “uninvited guests” on their own soil is only one example. The NDP has also entrenched sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum in schools, defended hiring criteria that prioritize “decolonization” over practical skills, promoted increasingly radical anti-racism training throughout elements of the public service, and responded with relative silence or soft language when dozens of churches were burned or vandalized after 2021.