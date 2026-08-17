WATCH: Findlay video casts Eby as authoritarian culture-war strongman

Findlay’s Soviet-themed video hits back at Premier David Eby’s repeated claims that Conservatives are the ones importing culture wars into British Columbia.

Still from the video released Monday by Conservative Party of British Columbia Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay. The montage opens with this Soviet-style military portrait as part of her attack on Premier David Eby’s government over culture-war priorities and inaction on church arsons. Kerry-Lynne Findlay / X