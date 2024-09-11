WATCH: Ford says feds’ safe supply like giving poker chips to gambling addicts

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the Canadian government’s safe supply is unsafe. Ford pointed out British Columbia Premier David Eby said it best when he revealed people can go to safe supply places and get endless drugs. “That’s like giving someone a bunch of poker chips, dropping them off at a casino, a gambling addict and say go to town or giving an alcoholic a free pass to the LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario),” said Ford at a Wednesday press conference. “That doesn’t help people.” .Ford started off by saying the Ontario government’s Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs work. While harm reduction activists have pushed for more supervised consumption site (SCS) locations, he said people should not put up with free drugs and needles all over the ground. To justify his stance, he said he has received endless calls, showing him photos of needles by schools and daycares. He added that is unacceptable. If SCS locations are near schools and daycares, the Ontario government will shut them down. Rather than listen to harm reduction activists, he said the Ontario government believes in support and giving people opportunities to get back on their feet, find jobs, learn skilled trades, and get rehabilitated. The Ontario government will be spending $378 million on HART Hubs. When it comes to people struggling with addictions, he said he feels terrible. He predicted there was not one person in the room who does not know another with an addiction. However, he said the Ontario government will help addicts and get them back on their foot. Ford confirmed his other problem is with safe supply. He said addicts need counselling, support, detox beds, rehabilitation, and opportunities. “That is how you help people, not giving them free drugs,” he said. Health Canada said in January cabinet’s safe supply policy has not caused meaningful changes, despite costing more than $820 million. READ MORE: Health Canada says safe drug supply had minimal impact, despite $820 million cost“People have continued to engage in opioid use behaviour that increases risk of harm,” said Health Canada. “Minimal changes since 2017 to rates of high risk substance use suggest further prevention efforts are required.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.