WATCH: Forests minister tells BC Conservatives to ‘fill their boots’ as province faces wildfire crisis

Speaking outside during a press conference in Victoria, Parmar also told British Columbians “don’t be stupid.” The remarks have been widely described as offensive and insensitive, particularly by people in the South Okanagan, where the Bald Range wildfire forced the evacuation of roughly 20,000 residents from Summerland, Peachland and surrounding areas.

Parmar, who is also responsible for the BC Wildfire Service, was responding to criticism of the government’s performance amid more than 100 active wildfires, nearly half out of control.

The Bald Range fire grew explosively after being reported late Friday, prompting Premier David Eby to declare the provincial emergency on the weekend. Officials described conditions as “explosive,” with rapid fire spread, structure loss, and at least one death linked to the evacuation.

Video of the exchange, captured by Western Standard and shared to X, shows Parmar stating: “I don’t have time for the BC Conservatives. If they want to play politics, they can fill their boots.”

Moments later, after the formal exchange, a reporter asked about an up-to-date map of Cariboo fires. Parmar directed her to “go on the app, it should be on there” and added that if it was not available yet, “it should be shortly."