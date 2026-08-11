WATCH: Forests minister tells BC Conservatives to ‘fill their boots’ as province faces wildfire crisis

PENTICTON — British Columbia's Forests Minister Ravi Parmar told reporters the BC Conservatives “can fill their boots” if they "want to play politics" over the province's ongoing wildfire crisis and state of emergency on Monday.
Speaking outside during a press conference in Victoria, Parmar also told British Columbians “don’t be stupid.” The remarks have been widely described as offensive and insensitive, particularly by people in the South Okanagan, where the Bald Range wildfire forced the evacuation of roughly 20,000 residents from Summerland, Peachland and surrounding areas.
Parmar, who is also responsible for the BC Wildfire Service, was responding to criticism of the government’s performance amid more than 100 active wildfires, nearly half out of control.
The Bald Range fire grew explosively after being reported late Friday, prompting Premier David Eby to declare the provincial emergency on the weekend. Officials described conditions as “explosive,” with rapid fire spread, structure loss, and at least one death linked to the evacuation.
Video of the exchange, captured by Western Standard and shared to X, shows Parmar stating: “I don’t have time for the BC Conservatives. If they want to play politics, they can fill their boots.”
Moments later, after the formal exchange, a reporter asked about an up-to-date map of Cariboo fires. Parmar directed her to “go on the app, it should be on there” and added that if it was not available yet, “it should be shortly."
The comments quickly drew sharp reaction on X.
One user replied to the clip: “Do not ask hard questions about the crazy wildfire situation because that means you are playing politics. Pure arrogance.”
Others called the tone out of touch with communities under evacuation orders and alerts, particularly in the Okanagan Valley, where smoke, road closures, and displacement have hit hard.
In a related note of irony, Parmar has said he speaks with Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservative MLA Lorne Doerkson multiple times per day, calling him a "hard working Conservative." Doerkson was among the first MLAs to publicly call on the NDP government to declare a provincial or local state of emergency.
On August 1, he urged Premier Eby and the forests minister to act, citing rapidly growing fires in the South Cariboo, including the Pear Lake fire, strained resources, hospital pressures, and the need for more support for residents and firefighters.
The provincial state of emergency was eventually declared, but only more than a week later after the Okanagan situation deteriorated.