WATCH: Former BC finance minister announces federal Conservative candidacy

Former British Columbia finance minister Mike de Jong said an opportunity has presented itself to go into federal politics. Conservative MP Ed Fast (Abbotsford, BC) has announced he will not be seeking re-election, which will leave open the Conservative candidacy in Abbotsford-South Langley, BC. “So I am going to seek the nomination and see if I can bring some experience and a perspective to bear on national politics,” said de Jong in a Wednesday interview on 980 CKNW. “And I’d like to do it with Pierre Poilievre.”.De Jong called Poilievre “the leader who, to me at least, has demonstrated the courage to confront some really important, difficult issues.” Fast said on March 14 he will retire from politics with the next Canadian election.Over the last 18 years, Fast has served Abbotsford as its MP. He was international trade minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper and held critic portfolios in environment, industry, and finance.