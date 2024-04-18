BC

WATCH: Former BC finance minister announces federal Conservative candidacy

Former British Columbia finance minister Mike de Jong photographed in 2020.
Former British Columbia finance minister Mike de Jong photographed in 2020. Courtesy Tanya Fletcher/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Retirement
Politics
Cdnpoli
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Ed Fast
Nomination
Opportunity
Mike De Jong
Candidacy
Abbotsford-South Langley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news