In hopes of identifying those involved, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) released video footage showing the stabbing of a Good Samaritan on Granville Street last month.
The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on January 14.
The footage shows three men walking passed a sleeping homeless person before one of them steals a hat from the person’s head while another appears to be filming the incident with his phone.
Moments later the same individual who stole the hat runs back and takes the person’s bag, however a lone man unsuspectingly intervenes, first grabbing both the perpetrator’s bag and then the stolen bag.
With his attention focused on the one perpetrator, the Good Samaritan leaves his 9 o’clock open, allowing another man to blindside him with a cheap shot to the left side of his jaw, temporarily buckling his knees.
Despite getting wobbled by the sucker punch, the intervening man doesn’t go down. Instead he regains solid footing and attempts to engage the trio.
However, the already unfair playing field was made further uneven when one of the men — the same individual who had stolen the hat and bag — pulled out a knife and stabbed the Good Samaritan in the chest before running away.
“We have been working to identify the suspects since this incident and are now releasing video surveillance with hopes someone will recognize them and call police,” said VPD’s Cont. Tanya Visintin.
The Good Samaritan, a 30-year-old New Westminster man, was taken to hospital for serious injuries and has since been released.
Reporter (BC)
Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.
(1) comment
Everyone take note, stand up for your neighbor! This guy got involved and Likely others would have too as we don't see the peripheral. Yes, he got stabbed and the purse snatchers are going to regret that but most likely, most crooks would have run off when these things become escalated and people around take notice. Thank you sir for showing people still care about others, strangers included.
