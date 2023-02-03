Good Samaritan
In hopes of identifying those involved, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) released video footage showing the stabbing of a Good Samaritan on Granville Street last month.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on January 14.

Good Samaritan stabbed
Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Grinder
Grinder

Everyone take note, stand up for your neighbor! This guy got involved and Likely others would have too as we don't see the peripheral. Yes, he got stabbed and the purse snatchers are going to regret that but most likely, most crooks would have run off when these things become escalated and people around take notice. Thank you sir for showing people still care about others, strangers included.

