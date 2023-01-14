BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provided a message in regard to the efficacy of masking to prevent the spread of respiratory illness, causing a whirlwind of outrage on social media.
She addressed the matter Friday afternoon while providing a public health update with Health Minister Adrian Dix.
“Everybody wearing masks is not going to make a tremendous difference in the transmission of these viruses because we transmit them in those situations, when we are at home, when we are with friends, when we are doing social things that are important in our lives, where we don’t wear masks and it still allows those viruses to transmit,” said Henry.
Clips of the sentiment quickly began circulating social media, shared by both those in favour of mandated mask policies and those not.
Dr. Bonnie Henry on 2023/01/13: "Wearing masks is not going to make a tremendous difference in the transmission of these viruses."Public health has lost the plot. pic.twitter.com/JArAPBEjtM
Henry still encourages the use of masks, however she confirmed the province will not be taking further measures to ensure they are used, as it has previously done.
Following a provincial declaration of a state of emergency in March 2020, British Columbians were subjected to 19 months of lock-downs, vaccine passports, forced business closures, the removal and reinstatement of mask mandates, and more.
Henry briefly noted Friday that such measures can have “important negative health impacts.”
“While we know we cannot stop all transmission of viruses, even with broad measures like masking all the time, stopping gatherings and travel, and we know these measures have very important negative health impacts too,” said Henry.
While BC health officials have changed their tune with respect to the efficacy of some previously enforced COVID-19 measures and the potential harm generated as a result, they’ve remained relatively clear on one thing: vaccination.
“So as we get back into our regular activities it is important to take measures to protect ourselves and others from respiratory viruses and other infections. First and foremost, getting vaccinated, get that booster dose if you haven’t already,” said Henry.
Officials also said Friday that the province will not allow unvaccinated nurses to return to work, instead confirming the mandate will indefinitely remain in place.
(4) comments
How does a society deteriorate to the point of putting absolute morons in positions of power??????
There is no short answer to this. I can probably write a book on the subject.
I guess she's still getting money for backing the death jab! What an idiot, never will I get a booster. Really regret getting the first two.
Oh my F#n God.
This bimbo demanded that the people of BC segregate, isolate and vaccinate no matter what the 'real scientific evidence' available was.
She demanded pregnant women harm their unborn babies with vaccines.
She insisted that the unvaccinated were unclean and prohibited them from provincial employment. She harassed, ridiculed and censored independent, competent medical professionals who did not agree with her. They lost their medical privileges/licenses.
Now she tries to say masks are a farce?
Dear MS.....Henry, you belong in jail!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.