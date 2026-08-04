BC

WATCH: Horrifying footage emerges of Okanagan Lake wildfires

Dramatic and terrifying videos of flames racing down mountainsides, consuming homes, and jumping roads along Okanagan Lake have spread widely online as two major wildfires continue to threaten communities in the Central and North Okanagan.
Flames line both sides of a road as the Bradley Creek wildfire advances near Vernon on the night of August 1, 2026.
Flames line both sides of a road as the Bradley Creek wildfire advances near Vernon on the night of August 1, 2026.Video still / @VanCityVice
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West Kelowna
Wildfire
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Ravi Parmar
Vernon
Boston Bar
Lorne Doerkson
BC NDP Premier David Eby
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