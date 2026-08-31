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WATCH: Horses and swords on a Surrey beach prompt bylaw questions

Surrey’s park bylaw already bans horses on park beaches unless signs say otherwise. City hall and police have not put a sentence on the record.
Still from circulating video.
Still from circulating video.Akal Khalsa Instagram reel
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