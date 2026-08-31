WATCH: Horses and swords on a Surrey beach prompt bylaw questions

PENTICTON — A 17-second clip now moving through British Columbia’s feed shows men on horseback driving through shallow coastal water, one of them swinging a long curved sword, another carrying a yellow flag.The overlay stamped on the version that travelled this weekend says “Surrey, BC.”.Peter Scott Blackwell, posting as @VoteCanadaCom, put the clip up Saturday with a legal brief attached. He cited Surrey Parks, Recreation and Cultural Facilities Regulation By-law, 1998, No. 13480, and Criminal Code section 88. By Sunday afternoon the post had passed 1,500 likes and 500 reposts.The video itself is older than the online intrigue. Akal Khalsa first published the reel on Instagram on July 11 with the caption “Horses in the ocean,” then used it to promote Sikh Warrior 2026, a two-day martial-arts competition advertised for August 22 and 23 at Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, 12885 85 Avenue in Surrey.Weekly Voice reported Friday that the ocean sequence was promotional footage, not video from the August event, and that the competition venue was the gurdwara grounds. .The bylaw Blackwell quoted is relevant. Section 59 of By-law 13480 says no person who owns or has custody of a horse shall allow that horse “to be upon any beach within a park unless otherwise posted.” Section 63 forbids causing or permitting any animal “to swim in or foul any waters within or adjacent to a park.” Section 64 confines riding inside a park to a roadway or bridle path designated for horse traffic. Section 74 bans a performance, gathering or similar event in a park without a permit from the general manager.The offence section makes each day a separate count. On summary conviction the bylaw sets the range at not less than $200 and not more than $50,000 plus the costs of the prosecution.Those rules only bite if the water in the clip is a beach inside a City of Surrey park. The public still does not have that identification from the organizers, the city or the police.Criminal Code section 88 is narrower. It makes it an offence to carry or possess a weapon “for a purpose dangerous to the public peace or for the purpose of committing an offence.” A sword meets the Code’s definition of a weapon because it is designed to cause injury. The Crown still has to prove the purpose. The offence is hybrid. On indictment the maximum is 10 years.No charge has been announced. No named rider has been identified on the record. The clip does not show a bystander being struck, a horse going down, or an officer arriving..Akal Khalsa’s own materials describe mounted Shastar Vidya and horseback combat as part of the Sikh Warrior program. Shastar Vidya is the traditional weapons discipline. Gatka is the stick-and-shield form often used in sport. The July reel does not disclose whether the blade on camera was sharpened, blunt or ceremonial. It also does not prove the riders were Nihangs, a specific Sikh martial order. The accurate description from the original post is Sikh riders filming for Akal Khalsa.The saffron banner in the water is the colour of the Nishan Sahib, the Sikh standard. Separate posts recast it as a Khalistan flag, which is technically inaccurate.Surrey Police Service and the City of Surrey had issued no public statement on the footage by Sunday afternoon. Blackwell’s argument is that the beach rule, the permit rule and section 88 are written to be used. The record so far is that none of them has been used on this file.If the shoreline is a Surrey park beach and no sign posted horses onto it, the bylaw already supplies the ticket. The city can say where the clip was shot. It can say whether a permit exists. It can say whether bylaw or police even opened a file. Until then the pictures will keep travelling as a question the institutions that wrote the rules have declined to answer.