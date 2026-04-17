WATCH: Independent MLA questions NDP over ex-chief’s violent comments toward residential school critic

Independent MLA Tara Armstrong told the B.C. legislature Thursday that “more rape will not benefit reconciliation” after quoting former Esk’etemc chief Charlene Belleau, who wished academic critic Frances Widdowson could be grabbed, beaten, raped and confined at the former Kamloops Residential School.

A former BC indigenous chief has said that she "wishes" Dr. Frances Widdowson would be beaten and raped so she would understand “what our people went through” with regards to the legacy of indigenous residential schools. WS Canva