BC

WATCH: Liberal MP backtracks on apology to Poilievre about Winnipeg mass shooting

Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) said he does not regret his comment Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is creating an environment to do anti-social actions after four people were murdered in Winnipeg.
Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) said he does not regret his comment Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre is creating an environment to do anti-social actions after four people were murdered in Winnipeg.Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Politics
Danger
Pierre Poilievre
Apology
Toxicity
Mass Shooting
Lying
Ken Hardie
Link
Anti-Social Actions

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news