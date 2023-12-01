WATCH: Liberal MP backtracks on apology to Poilievre about Winnipeg mass shooting

Liberal MP Ken Hardie (Fleetwood-Port Kells, BC) said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre “is engaging in very dangerous behaviour.” “Behaviour that is toxic right across the country,” said Hardie at a Thursday press conference. “I did not make any connection between him and the event in Winnipeg.” .Hardie said on Monday he was troubled by a mass shooting in Winnipeg and suggested the far right was behind it.READ MORE: Liberal MP implies Poilievre to blame for Winnipeg mass shooting“Might it be the anti-social ‘burn everything down’ far-right attitude we’re seeing creeping in from the US?” he said..With this attitude, he said a creep is happening in Canada, alleging Poilievre is leading the creep. Hardie admitted on Tuesday it was unacceptable for him to suggest Poilievre might have a link to the mass shooting in Winnipeg. READ MORE: Liberal MP apologizes for implying Poilievre influenced Winnipeg mass shooting“There was not,” he said. “For that, I apologize.”.Because of Poilievre’s conduct, Hardie said a toxic environment is being created where some people feel they can commit anti-social actions. While he did apologize, he said he does not regret parts of his comments. He predicted his comments “planted a seed.” Reasonable people would think about that. In the environment Poilievre has created, Hardie said he has normalized lying. That environment leads to a rise in unacceptable behaviours. With the Winnipeg shooting, Hardie admitted Poilievre did not have any matters to reckon with. However, he said his comments were focused on the environment created by the politics he practices. “That’s what we really have to be concerned about,” he said.