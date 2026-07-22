BC

WATCH: Man dies after police shooting at North Vancouver plaza

Video shows the suspect climbing into a police cruiser, leading to the fatal confrontation.
Suspect caught on film moments before deadly shooting in North Vancouver.
Suspect caught on film moments before deadly shooting in North Vancouver.@VanCityVice / X
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Shooting
North Vancouver
North Vancouver Rcmp
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