WATCH: Man filmed spray-painting memorial on Golden Ears Park boulders day after drowning

PENTICTON - Video circulating online shows a man spray-painting a red memorial message on large boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park the day after a drowning at the Lower Falls..The footage, posted by Metro Vancouver account @604RAW, captures the man barefoot on the rocks in the creek bed as he works the spray can. Other people stand nearby watching. The message appears the day after a man slipped into the water while taking pictures of the falls on the evening of August 3 and drowned despite rescue efforts.BC Parks confirmed it learned of the graffiti after public reports. In a statement the Ministry of Environment and Parks said: “While we recognize that this event has had a significant impact on family members, friends and the broader community, vandalism within protected areas is not appropriate and can negatively affect the natural environment and visitor experience.”The agency is assessing whether water levels allow safe removal of the paint or whether seasonal flows will eventually wash it away. Officials noted the Gold Creek Lower Falls area has seen multiple deaths and serious injuries when people ignore warnings, enter the water and get swept into dangerous currents and over the falls..Maple Ridge Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to the August 3 drowning around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said the man slipped while photographing the falls. Rescuers pulled him from the water and performed CPR. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.Assistant Chief Gary Porter has repeatedly warned visitors that cellphone service is poor in the area, response times are long, and people continue to ignore barriers and signs.The video has drawn strong public reaction online, with many calling the spray-painting a disrespectful act of vandalism in a protected natural space.