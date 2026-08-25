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WATCH: Man filmed spray-painting memorial on Golden Ears Park boulders day after drowning

BC Parks calls the graffiti vandalism that damages the natural environment and visitor experience at the popular Maple Ridge park.
A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.
A man spray-paints a red memorial message on boulders near Gold Creek in Golden Ears Provincial Park on August 4, 2026, one day after a drowning at the Lower Falls.Social media image via @604RAW
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