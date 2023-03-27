The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says a “brief altercation” occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday outside of the Starbucks on West Pender and Granville Street, prompting one man — seen in the video wearing red pants and a grey hoodie — to stab 37-year-old Paul Stanley Schmidt, killing him.
Schmidt’s wife and young daughter were reportedly present at the Starbucks.
VPD says an officer patrolling the area was flagged down moments after the stabbing and arrested the suspect — 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal — at the scene.
Additional officers attempted to save the victim’s life by performing first aid; he died after being rushed to hospital.
“We believe this homicide was witnessed by dozens of bystanders, and there may be people with information who have not yet come forward,” said VPD’s Sgt. Steve Addison.
“We particularly want to hear from anyone who was present in the moments before the stabbing, or anyone who has cell phone video of the incident.”
Investigators do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other and circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing haven't been detailed.
Gosal has been charged with second-degree murder. Court records show no previous criminal convictions.
Schmidt is Vancouver’s sixth homicide victim of 2023.
(1) comment
My God what has this world come to. The a$$hole filming and narrating should be real proud of himself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.