Stabbing
A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a fatal stabbing outside of a Vancouver Starbucks Sunday evening.

Dozens of witnesses were present for the attack, and a highly-graphic video of the incident was posted to social media by The Dirty News.

Arrest

Craig R
Craig R

My God what has this world come to. The a$$hole filming and narrating should be real proud of himself.

