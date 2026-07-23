WATCH: More Vancouver-area drivers seen sleeping behind the wheel

VANCOUVER — A new video circulating online appears to show another Tesla driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy. 1 in the Fraser Valley, the latest in a series of similar incidents involving drivers in Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas relying on the vehicle’s driver-assistance systems..Footage shared Wednesday by local accounts shows a grey Tesla travelling on Hwy. 1 near Chilliwack. The driver, a man wearing glasses, is seen with his head tilted back against the headrest, appearing unresponsive while the vehicle maintains its lane at highway speeds.The person filming, from a neighbouring vehicle, stays alongside long enough to capture clear views through the driver’s window.Drive Tesla Canada described the July 22 incident as involving Full Self-Driving, or FSD, engaged..The video follows a March 17 incident on the same highway in Coquitlam during morning rush hour. BC Highway Patrol officers pulled up beside a Tesla and observed a 37-year-old Metro Vancouver woman with her eyes closed and arms crossed while the vehicle continued moving in rainy, slippery conditions. She told police she had “zoned out” but was alert with her hands on the wheel — a claim contradicted by the officer’s in-car camera..She was ticketed for driving without due care and attention and speeding.“The driver appeared to be literally asleep at the wheel,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of BC Highway Patrol said at the time. “It’s true that some electric vehicles have self-driving mode, but those systems are not legal to use in BC. You need to be fully awake, alert, focused, and in control of your vehicle at all times.”.A separate, widely shared video from July 5 captured a woman who appeared asleep in a Tesla on Hwy. 1 between Golden and Revelstoke, travelling at roughly 100 km/h with two children in the back seat.Witnesses reported the driver’s head slumped to the side behind large sunglasses. Revelstoke RCMP opened an investigation after receiving the plate number..While many responses to the videos have humorously noted the automated driving system may be a safer or better “driver” than the individuals themselves, policing authorities have been less amused by the trend.Police have repeatedly stressed that Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems are Level 2 driver-assistance features only. Under British Columbia’s Motor Vehicle Act, Level 3, 4 or 5 automated vehicles are prohibited on public roads without specific authorization. Drivers must remain attentive, keep their eyes on the road, and be ready to take control at any moment.