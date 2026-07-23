BC

WATCH: More Vancouver-area drivers seen sleeping behind the wheel

The RCMP is reminding the public: "Just because you can do something, doesn’t mean you should."
A Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel while travelling on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke on July 5, 2026.
A Tesla driver appears to be asleep at the wheel while travelling on Highway 1 between Golden and Revelstoke on July 5, 2026.Video still via @604tv / X
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