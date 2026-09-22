BC

WATCH: Mother bear killed by B.C. conservation officers after wandering into Hope pharmacy with cub

WATCH: Mother bear killed by B.C. conservation officers after wandering into Hope pharmacy with cub
X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Black Bear
Pharmasave
viral on social media
Black bear cub
WildSafeBC
B.C news
Hope, BC
B.C. Conservation Officer Service
Hope RCMP
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news