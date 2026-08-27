WATCH: ‘My husband is also Indian, but he follows the rules’

PENTICTON — A 46-second clip shared on X Thursday shows a scene that keeps repeating in Canada: people illegally dumping their trash on the side of the road..The video is from Surrey. A black Mitsubishi sits on the shoulder. The passenger door is open. A man in a white shirt is working the brush line. A used tire is already in the grass.The woman filming honks, stops, and then makes the illegal dumpers pull the tires out of the bushes.“My husband he’s also Indian but he follows the rules,” she says. “This is illegal.”“You don’t disrespect the country. You need to treat our country with respect," the woman continued, as she filmed the men put the tires back. .It's becoming a familiar viral sensation, especially in places with a large influx of Indian immigrants like Surrey and Brampton.Surrey recorded 7,570 illegal dumping sites in 2023 and still spends hundreds of thousands of dollars a year dragging other people’s garbage out of parks, ditches and hedge lines. The issue has become so persistent in British Columbia's second largest municipality, that city bylaws have put the fine as high as $10,000.On New Year’s Day, for example, a cube van was caught offloading mattresses and garbage onto the shoulder near 139 Street and 68 Avenue in Surrey. The person filming pulled up, recorded the crew walking away from the pile, and stayed on them..In April, neighbours on Colebrook Road boxed in a Home Depot rental trailer after men dumped demolition concrete in the grass. The overlay on the clip has one of them saying, “We’re not garbaging.” The neighbours made them load it back. .As noted, Brampton is running the same reel. In February a walker at Old Kennedy Road and the Etobicoke Creek Trail filmed what had been left in the snowbank: a camping chair, loose tires, a mattress, taped-up boxes.