BC

WATCH: ‘My husband is also Indian, but he follows the rules’

A Surrey woman caught men stuffing used tires into roadside bushes, honked, and made them haul every tire back out, before lecturing the illegal dumpers on the difference between her household and theirs.
A motorist films a man at the brush line beside a Mitsubishi SUV on a Surrey roadside.
A motorist films a man at the brush line beside a Mitsubishi SUV on a Surrey roadside.@JoniWagner / X
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Brampton
Surrey
Indians
illegal dumping
illegal dumping Surrey
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