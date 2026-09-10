WATCH: Pedestrians stop slumped man from driving in Vancouver

The X and Instagram clip account 604RAW put the footage up just after 5 p.m. PDT with the line, "Pedestrians stop a heavily intoxicated man from driving in downtown Vancouver."

The clip opens inside the car. A man in a black T-shirt and khaki shorts is slumped in the driver's seat with his eyes closed. A Gatorade Zero bottle sits in the cupholder. A hand reaches across him and takes a can from his grip. Another hand appears to take the keys away from the same man slumped over in the vehicle.

Later frames put the same Camry on or around Davie Street near 1722, the block that holds Aspire Clinic and Pharmacy and a Circle K.

The man walks around the car, drops to a knee at the rear door, then ends the sequence face-down on the pavement beside a front tire.