WATCH: Poilievre removed from Commons for calling Trudeau 'whacko'

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on Tuesday called the Canadian government allowing drugs to be decriminalized in British Columbia “a whacko policy by this whacko prime minister.” However, Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus said Poilievre’s remark was unacceptable. “I ask all members please to control themselves,” said Fergus in the House of Commons. “I’m going to ask the honourable leader of the opposition to withdraw that term, which is not considered parliamentary.”.Since Fergus found whacko to be an unacceptable term, Poilievre said he would say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is an "extremist." Fergus asked him again to withdraw that comment. “I’ll replace it with radical,” he said. “That’s his policy.” Fergus insisted Poilievre withdraw the comment. Although he wanted a retraction, he said he would replace it with extremist. Because no progress was being made, Fergus asked Poilievre “one last time to please withdraw that comment and simply withdraw that comment.” He responded by saying he withdraws and replaces with extremist. Fergus said Poilievre was disregarding his authority. “Pursuant to the authority granted to me by Standing Order 11, I order you to withdraw from the house and any participation by videoconference for the remainder of today’s sitting,” he said. .The entire Conservative caucus followed Poilievre out of the Commons.The BC government requested the Canadian government recriminalize public drug use on Friday. READ MORE: UPDATED: BC recriminalizes public drug use in parks and hospitalsBC Premier David Eby vowed no tolerance for addicts who use drugs in places such as hospitals, bus stops, parks, and restaurants, although it will be legal in private homes and safe consumption sites.Eby said police will have powers to maintain public order while addressing drug use as a public health issue rather than a law enforcement one.