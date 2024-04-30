BC

WATCH: Poilievre removed from Commons for calling Trudeau 'whacko'

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre got kicked out of the House of Commons for saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a whacko.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre got kicked out of the House of Commons for saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a whacko. Courtesy ParlVu/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Bcpoli
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Drug Decriminalization
Canadian Government
British Columbia Government
Greg Fergus
Extremists
Withdrawal
Public Drug Use
Whacko

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news