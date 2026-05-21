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WATCH: Poilievre vows to campaign for Alberta to stay in Canada

Poilievre reaffirmed his federalist stance and said he will encourage Albertans to “stay as part of the Canadian family.”
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to an audience at the Calgary Stampede.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to an audience at the Calgary Stampede.Photo Credit: CBC
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