WATCH: Police watchdog probes North Vancouver RCMP incident after shirtless man takes wild ride on cruiser roof

PENTICTON — A shirtless man who clung to the roof of a North Vancouver RCMP vehicle, yanking at emergency lights while the officer circled a roundabout, is now the subject of an Independent Investigations Office probe after information suggested his injuries may be more serious than first reported..A week after the fact, more details are emerging about a viral video featuring a shirtless man clinging to a moving police vehicle at Lonsdale Quay. The clip went viral not only because of the chaotic scene, but also because of the video maker’s decision to add a BC NDP logo as a watermark and a backtrack featuring the 1984 hit single “Drive” by The Cars.According to an official North Vancouver RCMP news release, the incident began on August 10 as a medical call at the busy Lonsdale Quay transit hub. BC Emergency Health Services requested police assistance with an aggressive patient. The first officer on scene found the man immediately climbing onto the hood of the marked cruiser and repeatedly punching and kicking the windshield, causing significant damage.Witnesses said the man had earlier chased a paramedic and tried to force his way into an ambulance. Once on the police vehicle he shifted to the roof, where cellphone video shows him gripping and yanking at the emergency light bar as the SUV slowly circled. He eventually fell or was dislodged onto the pavement..North Vancouver RCMP said additional officers arrived and took the man into custody. He was transported to hospital for treatment of injuries sustained while damaging the glass. The officer was also assessed as a precaution after exposure to shattered windshield debris. The suspect, known to police, faces several charges related to the damaged vehicle.“This was a dynamic and frightening situation for many bystanders who witnessed the incident in a very populated area,” Corporal Mansoor Sahak said in the detachment’s August 11 release. “We are extremely grateful that no one was seriously injured as a result of this incident.”The Independent Investigations Office initially did not open a file because police assessed the man’s injuries as minor. .However, five days later, the IIO said it had received information indicating the injuries may be more serious in nature and began an investigation into the circumstances of the arrest. Investigators are determining whether the injuries meet the definition of serious harm under the Police Act and, if so, whether any connection exists to police action or inaction.The IIO is seeking witnesses and any additional video, specifically asking the occupants of a grey Tesla Model Y that was nearby to come forward.The Independent Investigations Office investigation remains open. If the Chief Civilian Director ultimately determines there are no reasonable grounds to believe an officer committed an offence, a public report may be issued on the IIO website if the director finds it is in the public interest. Such reports, when released, provide a detailed narrative of the evidence and the legal reasoning but routinely omit the names of the affected person, officers, and witnesses to protect privacy. Alternatively, the file can be closed with only a brief media release or with no further public comment.