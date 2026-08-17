BC

WATCH: Police watchdog probes North Vancouver RCMP incident after shirtless man takes wild ride on cruiser roof

British Columbia’s police watchdog has opened an investigation into the arrest of a man who climbed onto a moving RCMP vehicle at Lonsdale Quay. Viral video shows the chaotic scene, which left the cruiser damaged and bystanders both stunned and bemused.
Man arrested after North Vancouver RCMP vehicle damaged at Lonsdale Quay
Man arrested after North Vancouver RCMP vehicle damaged at Lonsdale QuayX
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